Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) closed at $31.22 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $31.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569057 shares were traded. NVEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVEI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVEI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.83B and an Enterprise Value of 4.59B. As of this moment, Nuvei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVEI has reached a high of $53.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVEI traded on average about 432.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.56M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NVEI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.16M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $256.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.5M to a low estimate of $250.03M. As of the current estimate, Nuvei Corporation’s year-ago sales were $214.54M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $305.26M, an increase of 44.50% over than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $843.32M, up 47.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.