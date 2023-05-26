Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Shares Decline by -0.52% to Close at $24.68

As of close of business last night, Old Republic International Corporation’s stock clocked out at $24.68, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $24.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1299251 shares were traded. ORI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 295 shares for $24.13 per share. The transaction valued at 7,118 led to the insider holds 10,272 shares of the business.

KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 295 shares of ORI for $7,222 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 9,977 shares after completing the transaction at $24.48 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 295 shares for $23.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,882 and bolstered with 9,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.49B and an Enterprise Value of 9.00B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORI has reached a high of $26.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORI traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, ORI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.98. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 47.10% for ORI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Old Republic International Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $7.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.