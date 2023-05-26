Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)’s EPS estimates by 8 analysts

As of close of business last night, Omnicom Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $89.12, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $90.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1636689 shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares for $89.75 per share. The transaction valued at 152,575 led to the insider holds 9,527 shares of the business.

WREN JOHN sold 100,000 shares of OMC for $9,384,000 on Apr 24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 328,448 shares after completing the transaction at $93.84 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Nelson Jonathan B., who serves as the CEO, Omnicom Digital of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $93.41 each. As a result, the insider received 2,335,250 and left with 128,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMC now has a Market Capitalization of 19.36B and an Enterprise Value of 21.51B. As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $96.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMC traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.52M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.36M with a Short Ratio of 10.74M, compared to 9.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, OMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 41.70% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $7.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.18 and $7.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.6B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.78B and the low estimate is $14.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.