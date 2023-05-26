Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed at $9.64 in the last session, down -2.63% from day before closing price of $9.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216920 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORC now has a Market Capitalization of 418.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $15.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORC traded on average about 695.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 656.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ORC is 1.92, which was 2.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $4.1M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.09M, an estimated decrease of -63.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.62M, a decrease of -51.90% over than the figure of -$63.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.92M, down -50.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.23M and the low estimate is $40.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.