Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) closed at $5.43 in the last session, down -5.57% from day before closing price of $5.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611618 shares were traded. ONL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Day Christopher Haviland bought 2,000 shares for $5.57 per share. The transaction valued at 11,138 led to the insider holds 40,987 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONL now has a Market Capitalization of 317.32M and an Enterprise Value of 832.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONL has reached a high of $13.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONL traded on average about 673.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 485.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 3.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ONL is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $49.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.8M to a low estimate of $49.8M. As of the current estimate, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.02M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.49M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.39M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $195.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.12M, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.13M and the low estimate is $181.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.