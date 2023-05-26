Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.78 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.86 in the prior trading day, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) closed at $2.78, down -2.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0370 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510818 shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OXSQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when COHEN JONATHAN H bought 1,773 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,143 led to the insider holds 1,704,368 shares of the business.

ROSENTHAL SAUL B bought 1,773 shares of OXSQ for $7,143 on May 27. The President and COO now owns 1,542,582 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXSQ now has a Market Capitalization of 149.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $4.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2685.

The stock has traded on average 215.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 452.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.06M. Insiders hold about 9.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.95% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of May 14, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 194.75k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

In the trailing 12 months, OXSQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.69.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.48.

1 analysts predict $12.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.2M to a low estimate of $12.2M. As of the current estimate, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $9.87M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.1M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXSQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.12M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.8M and the low estimate is $42.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.