Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PDCO

After finishing at $26.57 in the prior trading day, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) closed at $26.20, down -1.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511877 shares were traded. PDCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL sold 9,443 shares for $29.10 per share. The transaction valued at 274,808 led to the insider holds 6,442 shares of the business.

Zurbay Donald sold 10,180 shares of PDCO for $301,141 on Jul 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,032 shares after completing the transaction at $29.58 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, KORSH LES B, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,889 shares for $29.64 each. As a result, the insider received 144,930 and left with 71,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDCO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.60B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. As of this moment, Patterson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has reached a high of $31.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 798.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 664.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for PDCO, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Patterson Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.