Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed at $21.32 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $21.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536386 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paycor HCM Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when MILLER SCOTT DAVID bought 3,000 shares for $22.19 per share. The transaction valued at 66,570 led to the insider holds 185,437 shares of the business.

Geene Alice L sold 1,267 shares of PYCR for $30,307 on Apr 25. The See Remarks now owns 55,441 shares after completing the transaction at $23.92 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Corr Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,509 shares for $24.81 each. As a result, the insider received 37,438 and left with 22,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYCR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 3.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 128.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PYCR has traded an average of 482.96K shares per day and 446.08k over the past ten days. A total of 176.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PYCR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 10.07M, compared to 9.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 16.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $136.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $137.01M to a low estimate of $136M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.99M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.03M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.15M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $648.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.9M and the low estimate is $633.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.