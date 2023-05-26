Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) closed at $4.00 in the last session, down -9.30% from day before closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1621916 shares were traded. IPDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6891 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IPDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Chou Yu-Jin sold 1,415 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,368 led to the insider holds 10,539 shares of the business.

Chou Yu-Jin sold 1,502 shares of IPDN for $6,864 on May 19. The Secretary now owns 11,954 shares after completing the transaction at $4.57 per share. On May 18, another insider, Chou Yu-Jin, who serves as the Secretary of the company, sold 44 shares for $4.51 each. As a result, the insider received 198 and left with 13,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPDN now has a Market Capitalization of 45.19M and an Enterprise Value of 44.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPDN has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8275.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IPDN traded on average about 183.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 253.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IPDN as of May 14, 2023 were 287.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 277.39k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.