Prudential plc (PUK) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) closed the day trading at $27.72 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $27.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1471619 shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PUK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 121,500,000 led to the insider holds 7,635,443 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,200,000 shares of PUK for $171,318,000 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 12,135,443 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUK now has a Market Capitalization of 39.93B and an Enterprise Value of 43.19B. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PUK traded about 532.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PUK traded about 609.21k shares per day. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of May 14, 2023 were 467.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 759.38k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

PUK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.38, up from 0.19 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2000 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.