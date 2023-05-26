QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Stock Price Peaks at $0.1174 During Trading

The closing price of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) was $0.10 for the day, down -7.62% from the previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1496442 shares were traded. QTEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1174 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0950.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTEK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when SPITTLER ADAM PAUL bought 5,500 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 10,505 led to the insider holds 12,750 shares of the business.

SPITTLER ADAM PAUL bought 7,250 shares of QTEK for $10,875 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,250 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Hisey Christopher Scott, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,750 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTEK now has a Market Capitalization of 6.31M and an Enterprise Value of 617.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTEK has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8660.

Shares Statistics:

QTEK traded an average of 367.06K shares per day over the past three months and 676.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QTEK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 583.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 569.02k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.4M to a low estimate of $210.4M. As of the current estimate, QualTek Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.06M, an estimated increase of 39.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.09M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $39.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.09M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $758.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $612.24M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $906.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $906.7M and the low estimate is $906.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.