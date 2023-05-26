Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) was $0.20 for the day, up 1.99% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597728 shares were traded. RCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1898.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Roth Douglas bought 4,762 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,619 led to the insider holds 5,175 shares of the business.

Jennings Miles L bought 3,000 shares of RCRT for $2,729 on Jun 13. The President and COO now owns 1,020,693 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Sohn Evan, who serves as the CEO and Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,714 and bolstered with 247,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44M and an Enterprise Value of 7.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCRT has reached a high of $1.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5996.

Shares Statistics:

RCRT traded an average of 299.96K shares per day over the past three months and 203.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.45M. Insiders hold about 30.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RCRT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 355.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 107.31k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26M to a low estimate of $2.26M. As of the current estimate, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.11M, an estimated decrease of -68.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22M, a decrease of -68.10% over than the figure of -$68.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37M, down -64.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.66M and the low estimate is $9.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.