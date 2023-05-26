Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Stock Closes down -1.37% on Thursday Trading

After finishing at $8.04 in the prior trading day, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) closed at $7.93, down -1.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4870338 shares were traded. RITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RITM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RITM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B. As of this moment, Rithm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RITM has reached a high of $11.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 478.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 471.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RITM as of May 14, 2023 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.59M, compared to 5.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RITM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.53.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $372.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.16M to a low estimate of $339M. As of the current estimate, Rithm Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $211.65M, an estimated increase of 75.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.25M, an increase of 40.20% less than the figure of $75.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $421.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $349M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.