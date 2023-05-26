SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) was $1.63 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773809 shares were traded. SAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAI now has a Market Capitalization of 78.52M and an Enterprise Value of 63.12M. As of this moment, SAI.TECH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2625, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8563.

Shares Statistics:

SAI traded an average of 2.19M shares per day over the past three months and 279.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53M. Insiders hold about 57.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 687.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 14.53k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.