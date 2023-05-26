SAP SE (SAP) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $129.44

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed the day trading at $129.44 up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $129.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344818 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAP now has a Market Capitalization of 159.33B and an Enterprise Value of 162.68B. As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $137.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAP traded about 958.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAP traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of May 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

SAP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.23, up from 2.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 103.90% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.68. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.04.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $8.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.34B to a low estimate of $8.04B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $8.1B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.46B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.19B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.27B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.2B and the low estimate is $35.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.