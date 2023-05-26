Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $61.32 in the prior trading day, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed at $60.11, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2820895 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares for $69.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,867 led to the insider holds 30,360 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.82B and an Enterprise Value of 17.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $88.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 207.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 9.48M, compared to 11.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.80, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.95 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.63B, an estimated decrease of -34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, a decrease of -15.90% over than the figure of -$34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.9B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.