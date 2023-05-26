Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) was $40.22 for the day, down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $40.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691915 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SEE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Whitaker Jerry R. bought 500 shares for $43.56 per share. The transaction valued at 21,780 led to the insider holds 10,521 shares of the business.

Ahmad Zubaid bought 1,200 shares of SEE for $50,544 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $42.12 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Pupkin Sergio A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $44.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,330 and bolstered with 46,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.16B and an Enterprise Value of 9.46B. As of this moment, Sealed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has reached a high of $64.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.99.

Shares Statistics:

SEE traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, SEE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for SEE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.71 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Sealed Air Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.36B and the low estimate is $5.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.