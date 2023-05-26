SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) was $8.56 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870555 shares were traded. SFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.50B. As of this moment, SFL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFL has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.77.

Shares Statistics:

SFL traded an average of 919.39K shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.74M. Insiders hold about 43.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SFL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, SFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.54.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $167M. As of the current estimate, SFL Corporation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $153.3M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.23M, an increase of 17.00% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $796M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $749.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.39M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $867M and the low estimate is $769.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.