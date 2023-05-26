SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.37, down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $6.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727728 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SILV’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SILV traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 974.65k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.18M, compared to 11.02M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.51M, up 447.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.45M and the low estimate is $250.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.