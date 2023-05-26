Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Stocks Hit Low of $18.04 Before Closing at $18.15

In the latest session, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) closed at $18.15 down -3.51% from its previous closing price of $18.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678721 shares were traded. SNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sleep Number Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Hellfeld Samuel R sold 1,051 shares for $39.10 per share. The transaction valued at 41,099 led to the insider holds 15,061 shares of the business.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J sold 6,107 shares of SNBR for $226,005 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 34,966 shares after completing the transaction at $37.01 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, HOWARD JULIE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 170,982 and bolstered with 13,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNBR now has a Market Capitalization of 564.70M and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. As of this moment, Sleep’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $50.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNBR has traded an average of 510.04K shares per day and 519.34k over the past ten days. A total of 22.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.96M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SNBR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.82% and a Short% of Float of 20.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $466.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $477.7M to a low estimate of $439M. As of the current estimate, Sleep Number Corporation’s year-ago sales were $549.07M, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $539.89M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.25M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.