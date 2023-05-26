Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed the day trading at $147.91 down -16.50% from the previous closing price of $177.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$29.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23911666 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Dageville Benoit sold 13,182 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,372,760 led to the insider holds 43,063 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit sold 13,182 shares of SNOW for $2,185,707 on May 10. The President of Products now owns 43,063 shares after completing the transaction at $165.81 per share. On May 08, another insider, McMahon John Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $160.27 each. As a result, the insider received 160,270 and left with 152,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 57.47B and an Enterprise Value of 53.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -68.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $205.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNOW traded about 5.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNOW traded about 7.2M shares per day. A total of 321.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of May 14, 2023 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 12.83M, compared to 12.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.71 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $685.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $704.4M to a low estimate of $664.83M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.25M, an estimated increase of 37.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $3.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.