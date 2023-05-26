Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) closed at $5.59 in the last session, down -6.68% from day before closing price of $5.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632276 shares were traded. SPWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPWH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Barker Jon sold 150,833 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,392,038 led to the insider holds 492,482 shares of the business.

Barker Jon sold 14,167 shares of SPWH for $133,198 on Dec 15. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 643,315 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Barker Jon, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 6,953 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 66,054 and left with 15,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWH now has a Market Capitalization of 311.97M and an Enterprise Value of 703.02M. As of this moment, Sportsman’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH has reached a high of $11.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPWH traded on average about 585.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.41% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $266.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.35M to a low estimate of $265.3M. As of the current estimate, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $309.5M, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.84M, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $360.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.