Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) was $15.65 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $15.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4729080 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLA now has a Market Capitalization of 51.57B and an Enterprise Value of 26.04B. As of this moment, Stellantis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $18.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.30.

Shares Statistics:

STLA traded an average of 5.14M shares per day over the past three months and 4.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.13B. Insiders hold about 24.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.36% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.58M with a Short Ratio of 29.58M, compared to 18.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.97%.

