SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Shares Decline by -0.96% to Close at $7.25

As of close of business last night, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.25, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552899 shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SXC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 13,778 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 137,408 led to the insider holds 206,050 shares of the business.

Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 17,778 shares of SXC for $168,278 on Feb 28. The Senior Vice President now owns 199,033 shares after completing the transaction at $9.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXC now has a Market Capitalization of 645.48M and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $10.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SXC traded 732.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 578.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, SXC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $422.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.7M to a low estimate of $371.6M. As of the current estimate, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $501.9M, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.55M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.