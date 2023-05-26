T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock Closes up 0.28% on Thursday Trading

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) closed the day trading at $104.09 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $103.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050524 shares were traded. TROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TROW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Hiebler Jessica M sold 1,881 shares for $106.66 per share. The transaction valued at 200,627 led to the insider holds 11,628 shares of the business.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,969 shares of TROW for $1,370,749 on Feb 21. The Vice President now owns 129,436 shares after completing the transaction at $114.52 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, McCormick Andrew C., who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 14,154 shares for $116.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,652,130 and left with 70,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROW now has a Market Capitalization of 23.81B and an Enterprise Value of 22.38B. As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $134.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TROW traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TROW traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 224.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.11M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of May 14, 2023 were 18.64M with a Short Ratio of 18.64M, compared to 20.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Dividends & Splits

TROW’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.88, up from 4.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 78.70% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.43 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.71. EPS for the following year is $6.98, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.49B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.83B and the low estimate is $6.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.