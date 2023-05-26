Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $15.09 in the prior trading day, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) closed at $14.54, down -3.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539373 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Vlacich Jason Paul sold 48,000 shares for $16.62 per share. The transaction valued at 797,520 led to the insider holds 22,248 shares of the business.

Kalamaras Eric sold 2,190 shares of TH for $36,179 on Mar 20. The EVP and CFO now owns 81,134 shares after completing the transaction at $16.52 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Kalamaras Eric, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 75,126 shares for $17.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,310,094 and left with 81,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 638.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 592.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 6.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 36.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $136.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.1M to a low estimate of $134.1M. As of the current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp.’s year-ago sales were $109.65M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.07M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $571.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $545M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $501.99M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $459.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.