TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock Closes down -3.29% on Thursday Trading

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) closed the day trading at $15.56 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $16.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4254143 shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.58B and an Enterprise Value of 6.18B. As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGNA traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGNA traded about 2.22M shares per day. A total of 224.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.58M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 6.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

TGNA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.38, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $741.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $749M to a low estimate of $737.22M. As of the current estimate, TEGNA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $784.88M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $746.24M, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $740.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.