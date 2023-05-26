The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Decline -2.63% in Day Trading, Closes at $32.54

The price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $32.54 in the last session, down -2.63% from day before closing price of $33.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678116 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAKE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAKE traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 6.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of May 14, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 8.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.24% and a Short% of Float of 22.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAKE is 1.08, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%. The current Payout Ratio is 111.40% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $882.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $888.1M to a low estimate of $874.39M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $832.64M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.67M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $869.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $841.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.83B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.