The Cigna Group (CI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, The Cigna Group’s stock clocked out at $247.07, down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $249.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323205 shares were traded. CI stock price reached its highest trading level at $248.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $243.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when ZARCONE DONNA F sold 757 shares for $253.29 per share. The transaction valued at 191,741 led to the insider holds 25,558 shares of the business.

Neville Everett sold 2,982 shares of CI for $810,120 on Mar 10. The EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. now owns 5,403 shares after completing the transaction at $271.67 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, ZARCONE DONNA F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,088 shares for $271.67 each. As a result, the insider received 567,247 and left with 25,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CI now has a Market Capitalization of 78.31B and an Enterprise Value of 102.92B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $340.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $240.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 258.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 291.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CI traded 1.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 295.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 3.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.59, CI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.43 and a low estimate of $5.54, while EPS last year was $6.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.95, with high estimates of $7.27 and low estimates of $6.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.03 and $21.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.69. EPS for the following year is $28.22, with 23 analysts recommending between $28.85 and $25.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $47.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.72B to a low estimate of $46.17B. As of the current estimate, The Cigna Group’s year-ago sales were $45.43B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.72B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.45B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.64B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.88B and the low estimate is $220.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.