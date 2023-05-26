The Mosaic Company (MOS) Decline -2.82% in Day Trading, Closes at $34.17

The price of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed at $34.17 in the last session, down -2.82% from day before closing price of $35.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3990106 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.82B and an Enterprise Value of 16.59B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $64.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOS traded on average about 4.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 335.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.16M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.23M, compared to 10.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MOS is 0.80, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated decrease of -38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, a decrease of -38.80% less than the figure of -$38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.14B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.13B, down -27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.66B and the low estimate is $11.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.