The name Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) was $136.66 for the day, down -12.03% from the previous closing price of $155.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$18.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12989810 shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DLTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Davis Jeffrey A. bought 1,790 shares for $139.06 per share. The transaction valued at 248,917 led to the insider holds 15,006 shares of the business.

DREILING RICHARD W bought 7,100 shares of DLTR for $1,008,200 on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 7,118 shares after completing the transaction at $142.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 34.41B and an Enterprise Value of 43.89B. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $175.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.27.

Shares Statistics:

DLTR traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 2.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 221.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.33% stake in the company. Shares short for DLTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 6.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.68. EPS for the following year is $7.93, with 29 analysts recommending between $8.66 and $7.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.37B to a low estimate of $7.16B. As of the current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.9B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.15B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.05B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.33B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.32B and the low estimate is $31.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.