There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) can be one of them

After finishing at $192.81 in the prior trading day, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) closed at $193.96, up 0.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809570 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Partovi Hadi bought 10,000 shares for $190.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,907,471 led to the insider holds 388,817 shares of the business.

Cullivan Julie A sold 2,013 shares of AXON for $397,729 on May 22. The Director now owns 7,062 shares after completing the transaction at $197.58 per share. On May 17, another insider, Partovi Hadi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $200.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,000,198 and bolstered with 378,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXON now has a Market Capitalization of 14.89B and an Enterprise Value of 14.50B. As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 122.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $229.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 845.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $350.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $364.06M to a low estimate of $336.56M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.61M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $373.23M, an increase of 19.70% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $387.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.94M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.