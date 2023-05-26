There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Rio Tinto Group (RIO) can be one of them

After finishing at $59.09 in the prior trading day, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed at $59.39, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4254250 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIO now has a Market Capitalization of 102.02B and an Enterprise Value of 106.35B. As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $80.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.40M, compared to 7.21M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RIO’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.90, compared to 9.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.51. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.