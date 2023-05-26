There is a good chance DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s stock clocked out at $7.72, up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $7.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1321379 shares were traded. DRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 243,100 led to the insider holds 2,396,099 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 3.01B. As of this moment, DiamondRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $10.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRH traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of May 14, 2023 were 12.24M with a Short Ratio of 12.24M, compared to 9.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, DRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $297.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $316.7M to a low estimate of $287.75M. As of the current estimate, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s year-ago sales were $281.41M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.24M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.45M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.