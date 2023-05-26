There is a good chance SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.38, down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $55.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650501 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $55.81 per share. The transaction valued at 223,240 led to the insider holds 160,537 shares of the business.

Miller Kyle Robert sold 12,568 shares of SEAS for $714,994 on May 12. The See Remarks now owns 31,709 shares after completing the transaction at $56.89 per share. On May 12, another insider, Surrett Byron, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 144 shares for $57.11 each. As a result, the insider received 8,224 and left with 12,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.79B. As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $68.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEAS traded 904.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 705.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.92% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.37, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.55, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $529.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $536.36M to a low estimate of $519.5M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $504.82M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.38M, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $623.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $589.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.