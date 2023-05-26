There Is Still Room For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $3.49 in the last session, down -1.13% from day before closing price of $3.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10173879 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 261.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 288,568 led to the insider holds 93,969 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 33,639 shares of SIRI for $214,785 on Nov 11. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 351,369 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, DONNELLY PATRICK L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,755,850 and left with 791,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.89B and an Enterprise Value of 23.71B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2730.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIRI traded on average about 16.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of May 14, 2023 were 193.54M with a Short Ratio of 193.54M, compared to 186.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 30.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 0.10, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.