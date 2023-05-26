There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

The closing price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) was $105.11 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $106.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1795426 shares were traded. ICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 85,461 shares for $107.89 per share. The transaction valued at 9,220,346 led to the insider holds 1,188,085 shares of the business.

Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 30,000 shares of ICE for $3,236,793 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,911,705 shares after completing the transaction at $107.89 per share. On May 23, another insider, Foley Douglas, who serves as the SVP, HR & Administration of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $108.48 each. As a result, the insider received 173,568 and left with 19,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICE now has a Market Capitalization of 60.03B and an Enterprise Value of 76.32B. As of this moment, Intercontinental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has reached a high of $113.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.83.

Shares Statistics:

ICE traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 559.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 550.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICE as of May 14, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 4.9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, ICE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 60.40% for ICE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.83 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.41 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.89B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.44B and the low estimate is $7.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.