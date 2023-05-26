There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

The price of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) closed at $66.49 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $66.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782634 shares were traded. AOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Otchere Benjamin A sold 4,285 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 299,970 led to the insider holds 547 shares of the business.

SMITH MARK D sold 1,464 shares of AOS for $102,108 on May 01. The Director now owns 117,248 shares after completing the transaction at $69.75 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Larsen Michael M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $66.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,540 and bolstered with 11,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AOS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.31B and an Enterprise Value of 10.18B. As of this moment, A.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOS has reached a high of $71.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AOS traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 778.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.72M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.17% stake in the company. Shares short for AOS as of May 14, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 4.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AOS is 1.20, which was 1.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 73.70% for AOS, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $964.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $913.15M. As of the current estimate, A. O. Smith Corporation’s year-ago sales were $965.9M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $904.04M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $928.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $871M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.75B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.