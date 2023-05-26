There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

The price of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at $8.74 in the last session, down -2.56% from day before closing price of $8.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1384152 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 10.43B and an Enterprise Value of 22.84B. As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUZ traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Shares short for SUZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 1.24M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SUZ is 0.48, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $8.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.