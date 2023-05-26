This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Loews Corporation (L)

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) closed the day trading at $56.98 down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $57.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639819 shares were traded. L stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of L, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when LOEWS CORP bought 4,800 shares for $39.79 per share. The transaction valued at 190,992 led to the insider holds 243,958,688 shares of the business.

LOEWS CORP bought 35,229 shares of L for $1,370,056 on May 02. The 10% Owner now owns 243,953,888 shares after completing the transaction at $38.89 per share. On May 01, another insider, LOEWS CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 34,996 shares for $38.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,362,394 and bolstered with 243,918,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, L now has a Market Capitalization of 13.88B and an Enterprise Value of 22.37B. As of this moment, Loews’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, L has reached a high of $66.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, L traded about 828.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, L traded about 585.88k shares per day. A total of 233.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for L as of May 14, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

L’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.25, up from 0.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.51. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for L, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.