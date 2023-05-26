Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Amcor plc (AMCR)

After finishing at $9.94 in the prior trading day, Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) closed at $9.81, down -1.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6571769 shares were traded. AMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when NAYAR ARUN sold 5,648 shares for $12.39 per share. The transaction valued at 69,971 led to the insider holds 75,072 shares of the business.

Long Nicholas T. sold 5,372 shares of AMCR for $66,622 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 29,769 shares after completing the transaction at $12.40 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Bertone Andrea E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,246 shares for $12.40 each. As a result, the insider received 65,054 and left with 20,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCR now has a Market Capitalization of 16.22B and an Enterprise Value of 22.77B. As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.45B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 27.39M with a Short Ratio of 23.82M, compared to 27.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMCR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.49, compared to 0.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.81B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.91B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.53B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $14.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.