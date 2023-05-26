Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

After finishing at $27.42 in the prior trading day, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) closed at $26.64, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783331 shares were traded. CHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mahoney Paul E sold 1,171 shares for $31.29 per share. The transaction valued at 36,641 led to the insider holds 119,816 shares of the business.

Marcos Antoine sold 146,955 shares of CHX for $4,408,650 on Jan 09. The VP, Corp Controller, CAO now owns 42,380 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Todd Stephen M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,097 shares for $30.60 each. As a result, the insider received 94,765 and left with 30,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.46B and an Enterprise Value of 5.92B. As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 198.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.74M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CHX as of May 14, 2023 were 8.81M with a Short Ratio of 8.81M, compared to 7.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CHX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.31, compared to 0.34 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $985.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.93M to a low estimate of $982M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $932.57M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.