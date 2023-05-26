Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stocks Reach New Highs at $38.00 During Trading Session

After finishing at $37.82 in the prior trading day, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) closed at $38.00, up 0.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739424 shares were traded. TSEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSEM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50B and an Enterprise Value of 3.76B. As of this moment, Tower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has reached a high of $49.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 723.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.13M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TSEM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 659.6k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $354.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356M to a low estimate of $351.13M. As of the current estimate, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $426.17M, an estimated decrease of -16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.55M, a decrease of -15.10% over than the figure of -$16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.