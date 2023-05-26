Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) closed at $52.64 in the last session, down -2.25% from day before closing price of $53.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330766 shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.04.

We take a closer look at TREX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.47B and an Enterprise Value of 6.71B. As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $67.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.27.

According to the various share statistics, TREX traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 7.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.71.

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $317.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $320M to a low estimate of $314.09M. As of the current estimate, Trex Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.25M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.7M, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.97M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.