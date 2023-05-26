Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Stock Price Peaks at $29.53 During Trading

The closing price of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) was $29.21 for the day, up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $28.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180554 shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 19,076 shares for $29.24 per share. The transaction valued at 557,782 led to the insider holds 423,514 shares of the business.

GILBERT STEVEN J sold 3,699 shares of TPH for $89,035 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 64,569 shares after completing the transaction at $24.07 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, MOORE CONSTANCE B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,589 shares for $23.15 each. As a result, the insider received 916,485 and left with 60,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.92B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $31.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.93.

Shares Statistics:

TPH traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 2.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $709M to a low estimate of $691.2M. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $796.56M, a decrease of -20.00% over than the figure of -$30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.3B, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.