Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) was $0.47 for the day, down -6.48% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0326 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750798 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Electrum Strategic Opportuniti bought 2,181,818 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,000 led to the insider holds 31,604,741 shares of the business.

South32 Ltd bought 2,181,818 shares of TMQ for $1,200,000 on Apr 25. The 10% Owner now owns 18,595,311 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Sanders Elaine, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 15,000 and left with 1,652,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMQ now has a Market Capitalization of 86.18M and an Enterprise Value of 84.67M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMQ has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5963.

Shares Statistics:

TMQ traded an average of 216.94K shares per day over the past three months and 356.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Insiders hold about 13.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.34% stake in the company. Shares short for TMQ as of May 14, 2023 were 36.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 40.88k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.13.