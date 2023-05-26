Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Records -0.03% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was $37.95 for the day, down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $37.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18587264 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UBER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when West Tony sold 12,501 shares for $37.85 per share. The transaction valued at 473,163 led to the insider holds 181,750 shares of the business.

West Tony sold 4,167 shares of UBER for $133,344 on Mar 15. The See Remarks now owns 166,499 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, West Tony, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 4,167 shares for $32.54 each. As a result, the insider received 135,594 and left with 166,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 76.40B and an Enterprise Value of 83.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $40.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.55.

Shares Statistics:

UBER traded an average of 23.49M shares per day over the past three months and 21.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of May 14, 2023 were 52.89M with a Short Ratio of 52.89M, compared to 55.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 34 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 33 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.89B to a low estimate of $8.96B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.07B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.51B, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.78B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.63B and the low estimate is $39.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.