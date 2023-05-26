UiPath Inc. (PATH) Stocks Hit Low of $13.30 Before Closing at $14.51

In the latest session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $14.51 down -11.20% from its previous closing price of $16.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35449902 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UiPath Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares for $16.18 per share. The transaction valued at 647,184 led to the insider holds 1,624,341 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 12,000 shares of PATH for $194,160 on Apr 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 231,505 shares after completing the transaction at $16.18 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $16.96 each. As a result, the insider received 678,228 and left with 1,319,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.99B and an Enterprise Value of 6.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $22.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PATH has traded an average of 6.58M shares per day and 10.97M over the past ten days. A total of 553.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.06M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 33.13M with a Short Ratio of 31.87M, compared to 36.8M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $283.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $286.83M to a low estimate of $280M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.22M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.