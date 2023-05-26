Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $3.48 in the prior trading day, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) closed at $3.36, down -3.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 952023 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UGP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.58B and an Enterprise Value of 5.33B. As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9572, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6386.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 760.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.88M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.44M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UGP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.51, compared to 0.13 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 178.60% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.24B to a low estimate of $6.24B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $7.51B, an estimated decrease of -16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.85B, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.85B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.46B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.33B and the low estimate is $26.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.