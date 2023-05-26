Understanding Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s financial health through ratios

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) closed the day trading at $9.20 down -4.27% from the previous closing price of $9.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818856 shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117,750 led to the insider holds 11,350,085 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 100,000 shares of ALDX for $750,000 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 11,335,085 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 97,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 702,280 and bolstered with 11,235,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALDX now has a Market Capitalization of 619.15M and an Enterprise Value of 460.94M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALDX traded about 872.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALDX traded about 643.92k shares per day. A total of 58.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 2.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.35M and the low estimate is $6.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,625.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.